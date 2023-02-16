Former Trump Chief Of Staff Subpoenaed In Special Counsel’s Jan. 6 Investigation

Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, has received a subpoena in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the president’s involvement with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, CNN reported.

Meadows received the request back in January, predating the subpoena served to former Vice President Mike Pence last week, an individual familiar with the situation told CNN. The request of Meadows, who was the president’s aide during the storming of the Capitol, will further the legal battle around Trump.

If Meadows fights the subpoena, and cites executive privilege, it will not be the first time. He used this argument when a judge ordered him to testify before a Georgia grand jury on the president’s alleged interference with the 2020 election, according to CNN.

Mark Meadows is AGAIN subpoenaed to testify about Donald Trump’s crimes, this time in Georgia. Will he appear or will he blow it off, as he did the Jan. 6 congressional subpoena? #JusticeMatters https://t.co/ElUlkaqnEL — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 27, 2022

When Meadows declined to testify on the riots to the Jan. 6 committee, he was referred to the DOJ, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump’s lawyers have cited executive privilege in attempts to prevent his former aides from testifying, according to the WSJ. Pence plans to challenge the subpoena via the “speech and debate clause,” claiming that because he was president of the Senate during Jan. 6, he is exempt from testifying.

Two former Trump administration officials Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short and Greg Jacob, Pence’s lawyer, have already testified before the grand jury, according to the WSJ. (RELATED: Pence Will Use Novel Legal Argument To Fight Special Counsel Subpoena)

The special counsel’s office and Meadow’s lawyer did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

