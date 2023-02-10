Special Counsel Subpoenas Pence Over Interactions With Trump Prior To Jan. 6 Riots

The special counsel responsible for the investigation into former President Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s office is requesting documents pertaining to to the riot and asking for Mike Pence to testify about his dialogue with former President Trump prior to the attack on the Capitol, CNN reported.

The counsel’s hopes that answers provided by Pence will eventually enable the investigation topple Trump’s claim of executive privilege, according to reports.

.@glennkirschner2 .@CheriJacobus .@BadBradRSR .@JudyPete Does the subpoena of Mike Pence signal that Jack Smith has already dotted the i’s and is ready to cross the t’s and recommend Trump for indictment? We all want Jack Smith to be the lighthouse bringing in the Justice ships. pic.twitter.com/Nf9xOHrTZk — ChattJazz 🇺🇦 ☮️ 🌻 (@ChattJazz) February 10, 2023

Former Trump national security adviser Robert O’Brien has used executive privilege to duck prosecutors’ questions, CNN reported.

The buildup to Pence’s potential subpoena has gone on for months, during which Pence has rejected requests from the House Jan. 6 committee and sent aides to answer questions instead.

Videos of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot show protesters chanting, “Hang Mike Pence.” The former vice president has criticized Trump’s actions surrounding the Capitol riot, but generally refrains from directly attacking him while continuing to tout the achievements of their administration.