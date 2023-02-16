‘Starve The Red States’: Keith Olbermann Calls For ‘Economic Civil War’ Against Guns

Former MSNBC and ESPN host Keith Olbermann called for blue states to wage “economic civil war” against red states in order to “starve” them into submitting to gun control.

“We are owned by guns, and therefore there is only one way to stop the mass shootings. It is to suffocate the businesses that make billions of dollars in profits off guns, to destroy the gun lobby, the death lobby, and the Republican Party that defends those lobbies and those businesses,” Olbermann said in a video posted to Twitter. “And the only way to do that is an economic civil war.” (RELATED: ‘Disarming You Is The Point’: Tucker Slams Biden’s Gun Control Speech)

WATCH:

“The blue states have all the money, they must starve the red states into submission or another 600,000 Americans will be murdered in the next 10 to 12 years,” Olbermann continued.

Olbermann’s comments came after a shooting at Michigan State University that killed three students and wounded another five, according to local police. The suspect, 43-yesr-old Anthony McRae, was previously arrested in 2019 on a felony gun charge, but was allowed to plea-bargain to a misdemeanor, the Detroit News reported.

President Joe Biden called for renewing a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms in the wake of the shooting, even though the suspect did not use a firearm that would be banned. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan also hinted at a push for more gun control laws during a Tuesday press conference.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.