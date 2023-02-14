Biden Calls For ‘Banning Assault Weapons’ After Michigan State University Shooting

President Joe Biden called for “banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines” Tuesday after a gunman fatally shot three people and wounded five others at Michigan State University on Monday night.

“Congress must do something and enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, closing loopholes in our background check system, requiring safe storage of guns, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” Biden said in a statement.

The gunman, who was identified as 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, MSU Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said. The gunman, who appeared to be holding a pistol in a released image, was not affiliated with the university and opened fire in two buildings, which were open to the public, the New York Times reported.

Police have not verified what kind of gun was used in the attack.

Two of the victims have been identified as sophomore Brian Fraser and junior Alexandria Verner of Clawson, Michigan, the New York Times reported. The third victim was not named out of respect for the family’s wishes. (RELATED: 3 Dead, 5 Injured In Michigan State University Shooting)

“Our hearts are with these young victims and their families, the broader East Lansing and Lansing communities, and all Americans across the country grieving as the result of gun violence,” Biden said in the statement.

The president spoke with Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday evening “and directed the deployment of all necessary federal law enforcement to support local and state response efforts.”

McRae was previously arrested in 2019 for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, the Detroit Free Press reported.