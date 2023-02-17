3-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies After Shooting Himself With Gun Found In Nightstand

A 3-year-old boy has died in Florida after accidentally shooting himself with a gun he found in a nightstand at his home, police say.

The tragic incident occurred Wednesday evening while the toddler’s parents were out grocery shopping, WESH reported. The boy and his 7-year-old brother were being watched by their 16-year-old sister when around 5:30 p.m., the small child wandered into his parent’s bedroom and located a 9mm loaded handgun in the drawer of his father’s nightstand and inadvertently shot himself, the outlet stated.

When authorities arrived at the home, they attempted lifesaving measures for the child, but it was clear, Chitwood stated according to ABC News, the child was deceased.

“I cannot imagine there’s anything in the law books that can punish that family more than what happened last night,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood stated Thursday, according to WESH.

This is a nightmare for all of us in law enforcement, but nothing comes close to the pain the family must be feeling. My heart goes out to each of them tonight. The worst night any parent could imagine facing. https://t.co/G3ts4aQWQ2 — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) February 16, 2023



The child’s father, who is a state corrections officer at Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach, had a safe for the gun but told responding officers that the safe did not work, the outlet reported. In addition, Chitwood pointed out, the gun had no trigger lock and was easily accessible. (RELATED: Police Arrest Father After Toddler Seen On Live TV Waving A Gun)

“You want to own guns, go out and do the right goddamn thing so we don’t have to deal with another 3-year-old shooting himself,” Chitwood stated according to the outlet, adding that the incident was something career-altering and life-altering.”

The Florida state attorney’s office will determine whether any charges will be filed, to include culpability and negligence in the toddler’s death, the outlet reported.