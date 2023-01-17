Police Arrest Father After Toddler Seen On Live TV Waving A Gun

Police arrested an Indiana man Saturday after his son was seen on live TV alone and waving a loaded handgun in the hallway of an apartment complex.

The son of Shane Osborne, 45, was shown on the REELZ docuseries, “On Patrol: Live,” wandering around the hallway of an apartment complex, waving a handgun and wearing nothing but a pull-up, WTHR reported.

Toddler waves loaded gun on CCTV from Indiana apartment block. The child’s father, who owns the gun, was later arrested on camera as a reality TV show about local policing was being filmed. Read more: https://t.co/PzkUHrioz2 pic.twitter.com/KQhfADpBVb — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 17, 2023



Neighbor Nicole Summers alerted the police to the situation after her son opened the door of their apartment and informed her there was a “baby with a gun,” according to WTHR. Summers, who reportedly sells guns for a living, immediately recognized the child had a real gun in his hands and called the police whose investigation of the situation was played out in real time for viewers nation-wide.

“It’s almost incomprehensible what you’re watching,” Beech Grove Deputy Police Chief Robert Mercuri told the outlet. “I saw it the next day and even though I knew the outcome, as I’m watching the video, I was still scared. You find yourself catching your breath. I don’t know how you can’t watch that video, parent or non-parent, and not be shocked and disturbed.”