Naval Academy Removes Confederate Name From Campus Building, Replaces It With Dem President

Alexander Pease Contributor
The U.S. Navy has changed the name of a Naval Academy campus building that formerly held the name of a Confederate leader to honor former Democratic President Jimmy Carter.

The Naval Academy building initially honored Matthew Fontaine Maury, an oceanography trailblazer also known as “pathfinder of the seas” who “resigned his U.S. commission” to join Confederate Naval forces, Navy Times reported. Now, the building will bear the name “Carter Hall” after the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter.

The building was named in 1915, along with two other fixtures, which were named for Franklin Buchanan, the academy’s first superintendent who later rose through through ranks of the Confederacy to become an admiral. (RELATED: Pentagon Begins Process Of Scrubbing Confederate Names, Symbols From Military Assets)

The freshly-dubbed Carter Hall is home to the academy’s “systems and weapons engineering department,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Everybody Can Be Racist’: DOD Chief Diversity Educator Defends Tweets Targeted Toward White Educators)

President Jimmy Carter graduated from the Naval Academy back in 1946 and spent 7 years as a Naval submarine officer.

The name change effort was provoked by Congress in 2020, which commissioned a name-change committee to re-examine Confederate nomenclature on federal buildings following the death of George Floyd.

Renaming the DOD academic building will reportedly cost the academy $12,000.