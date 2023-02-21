Democratic Rep. David Cicilline Says He Will Resign To Lead Nonprofit

Democratic Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline will resign from Congress at the end of May to lead a nonprofit group, he announced Tuesday.

“For more than a decade, the people of Rhode Island entrusted me with a sacred duty to represent them in Congress, and it is a responsibility I put my heart and soul into every day to make life better for the residents and families of our state,” Cicilline told The Boston Globe.

“The chance to lead the Rhode Island Foundation was unexpected, but it is an extraordinary opportunity to have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state. The same energy and commitment I brought to elected office I will now bring as CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, advancing their mission to ensure all Rhode Islanders can achieve economic security, access quality, affordable healthcare, and attain the education and training that will set them on a path to prosperity.”

👀HUGE NEWS: Congressman Cicilline is stepping down to be the new president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. His last day in Congress will be May 31. https://t.co/qWsnLGv61U — Dan McGowan (@DanMcGowan) February 21, 2023

First elected to Congress in 2011, Cicilline previously served as mayor of Providence, Rhode Island. He chaired the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law during the 117th Congress, and is a major advocate of breaking up Big Tech firms. (RELATED: Bipartisan Bill Would Force Tech Companies To Provide Platform Without Manipulating News Feed)

The Rhode Island Foundation, founded in 1916, distributes grant money to non-profit organizations across the state with the goal of “improving economic, educational, and health outcomes for all Rhode Islanders.” The group held nearly $1.35 billion in total net assets at the end of 2021, according to its most recent available financial filing.

“We are confident in Congressman Cicilline’s abilities, intellect, and accomplishments and are excited to begin working with him as our next president and CEO,” Dr. G. Alan Kurose, chairman of the Foundation’s board of directors, said in a statement Tuesday. “David’s skills and values fit perfectly with those of the Rhode Island Foundation—he is committed to meeting the needs of all Rhode Islanders and has been throughout his public-service career.”

Cicilline is the first representative to announce a resignation in the 118th Congress. He won reelection in 2022 by 27 points, and his seat is expected to remain in Democratic hands.