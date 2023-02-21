South Carolina Woman Killed In Grocery Store Parking Lot After Spitting At Alleged Shooter, Police Say

A South Carolina woman was shot and killed in a grocery store parking lot on Valentine’s Day after allegedly spitting at a stranger during an argument.

Alexandria Borys, 26, was shopping at Kroger with her sister-in-law, niece, and nephew when the altercation occurred, according to a WIS News 10. Borys and Christina Harrison, 23, were reportedly arguing over “over who had the right-of-way” local police told Fox News Digital. After the argument ended, Harrison allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Borys in the back of the head. (RELATED: Argument Leads To Fatal Shooting Inside NY Subway Station, Police Say)

Officers from the Irmo Police Department arrived shortly after 4 p.m. and declared Borys dead.

“A beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and so, so much more. Alexandria was truly taken too soon,” Tyler Borys wrote in a GoFundMe for his wife. https://t.co/ndDTVhiydo — NBC12 WWBT Richmond (@NBC12) February 18, 2023

Harrison allegedly fled the parking lot, but turned herself in around 5:30 p.m. She was then booked into Lexington County Detention Center. She has been charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Fox reported.

Borys was supposed to meet with a former co-worker, Sunni, to receive gifts that she had made for her, according to WIS News 10. Both of them had worked in a Columbia doctor’s office for several years.

“I was actually supposed to meet her on Valentine’s Day to give her the stuff that I made for her. So, she texted me that morning and I never heard anything back, and we obviously know the reason why,” Sunni said, WIS News 10 reported.

Borys’ husband, Tyler, launched a GoFundMe to cover funeral arrangements and future investments for their son.

“A beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and so so much more. Alexandria was truly taken too soon,” he wrote on the page. He also said that his wife’s death happened six days after her brother died from a gunshot wound, according to Fox News.