Atlanta Hawks Fire Head Coach Nate McMillan

The Atlanta Hawks have fired Nate McMillan as their head coach.

McMillan was dismissed as Atlanta’s coach Tuesday after posting a 29-30 record prior to the all star break.

The club will have assistant coach Joe Prunty take over for McMillan as the organization looks for a new head coach, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Hawks have been one of the more disappointing teams in the league this year. After losing in the first round of the playoffs a season ago, there was optimism that the club could make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals again as they did in 2021. They added defensive star Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs over the most recent offseason to play alongside all star Trae Young in the Hawks’ backcourt. Murray was the NBA’s steals leader a season ago and is one of the better younger players in the league. That said, his presence has done much to improve Atlanta’s below average defense and the blame ought to be placed on the shoulders of the coaching.

This season, Atlanta surrenders the 21st most points in the league out of the 30 teams. They are allowing more points per game this year with 116.7 than the previous year when they allowed just 112.4. (RELATED: Chicago Bulls Officially Shut Down Lonzo Ball For Remainder Of Season Due To Injury. Will He Need To Retire Young?

McMillan’s dismissal may mark the end of his head coaching career in the NBA. In McMillan’s nearly two decades of being an NBA head coach, he has accumulated a total record of 760-668. He was the head coach of the Seattle SuperSonics, the Portland Trailblazers, the Indiana Pacers, and the Atlanta Hawks. Though he’s been quite successful during the regular season, he has a losing record in postseason competition, with an overall playoff record of 28-48. He has never won a conference championship.

After Atlanta seemingly took a step back in their progression this season with McMillan leading the way, it would surprise me if he were to ever land another head coaching gig. He’d have to be really fortunate to be anointed as a coach somewhere else in the NBA with his track record.

By no means is McMillan a bad coach, but his next head coaching opportunity may come with a college team instead of a professional club.