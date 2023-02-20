‘Boring A** City’: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Roast Salt Lake City. Lawmakers Respond

Shaq and Sir Charles once again prove that “NBA on TNT” is one of the best television shows to ever exist.

Right before the start of the NBA All-Star game, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal were quite blunt about their experiences in Salt Lake City, which hosted the NBA All-Star Weekend. In fact, they completely roasted the city, and it hilariously pissed off Utah lawmakers.

Now obviously Chuck and Shaq were just kidding around, but we know how people in politics are — they have to get triggered over literally every little thing.

“These people are going to heaven,” Barkley said. “Ain’t nothing to do in this boring a** city.”

In response, Shaq said, “I never ate so much room service in my life.”

“You can’t smoke, can’t drink, these people are going to heaven,” Barkley added.

Now insert a pissed off politician: State Sen. Nate Blouin, a Democrat who represents Salt Lake.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall also got triggered:

This, ladies and gentlemen, is exactly why Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are (bleeping) legends.

And let’s be honest here, they’re right. I’m sure Salt Lake City has its dope spots and swagged out views — I just recently praised how cool their airport is. But when it comes to NBA culture … it’s gotta be shit. (RELATED: Russell Westbrook Signing With Lakers’ In-Town Rival Los Angeles Clippers After Utah Jazz Buyout)

No disrespect to Salt Lake City or anything, I’d love to visit one day, but come on, it’s not Miami or Los Angeles.