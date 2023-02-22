Chrisley Kids Say They’re Doing A New Reality Show While Parents Are In Jail

Savannah Chrisley says her family is going to embark on a new reality television show while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley serve time in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Todd’s family and real-estate empire were the focus of the reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which premiered in 2014.

“We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it,” Savannah said Tuesday on her podcast “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.”

Savannah appeared on the podcast with niece Chloe, who she is raising during the prison term, as well as Nanny Faye, Todd’s mother. In response to a joke about possible names for the family’s next show, Savannah made a big revelation. “Well, you do know, we’re talking to a few production companies about doing another show,” she said.

Nanny Faye seemed genuinely on board with the idea. “I’m ready to go work,” she said. “I’m ready to walk down that highway any day … I’m ready.”

“We’ll say ‘Well look at these Bounce Back Chrisleys,'” Nanny Faye said.

Savannah said she was on board with Nanny Faye’s pitch “because it’s so true.” (RELATED: Todd And Julie Chrisley Want One Last Glimpse Of Limelight Before Going To Prison, Tell Son To Do Tell-All Interview)

Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison https://t.co/gqspNLqoPI — Richard Christopher Whalen (@rcwhalen) February 22, 2023

Those that thought would put an end to their fame may stand corrected.

“At the end of the day, we’re not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward,” Savannah said, defying the perception that Todd and Julie’s prison sentences would spell doom for the family.

“The sun’s gonna come up, and the sun’s gonna come down,” Nanny Faye said. “We have no control over it. What we have control is we’re gonna get up and dust our pants off today and get to going. And we’re gonna let the world see that we’re really who we were.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. Todd is serving 12 years in Florida, and Julie began her seven-year sentence in Kentucky.