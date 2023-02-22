Famous Actor Paul Mescal Admits It’s ‘An Intimidating Feat’ To Star In ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

Actor Paul Mescal admitted his role in the long-awaited sequel to the Oscar-winning “Gladiator” film is “intimidating.”

Mescal said he did not even audition to star in the upcoming “Gladiator 2” movie, according to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR) published Wednesday. Iconic director Ridley Scott requested a personal meeting with Mescal and then offered him the part. “And I’m so proud I get to make it,” the actor told the outlet. “It’s an intimidating feat. It’s something I’m nervous about but something I feel like I can do.”

Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal covers The Hollywood Reporter pic.twitter.com/gAMAhIp278 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 22, 2023

Mescal’s upcoming role was first reported in January. He was cast as adult Lucius, the son of Lucilla and the nephew of villain Commodus.

The actor said he was not particularly hung up on altering his appearance for the action movie. “Of course there’s a physical robustness required for the character, but past that, I’m not interested,” Mescal told THR.

“This guy’s got to fight and got to be a beast,” he continued. “And whatever that looks and feels like is right for me, is what it’s going to be.” (RELATED: Famous Actress Ellen Barkin Alleges On-Set Harassment By Director Harold Becker)

Mescal’s focus is to stay authentic to himself and to the character without going overboard, according to the interview. “Sometimes I see films and I’m like, ‘That person doesn’t look real,'” he said.

He expressed excitement over taking on the epic role for “Gladiator 2,” but for Mescal, the indie scene is apparently where his heart truly lies.

“If I get to keep making indie films for the rest of my life, I’ll be a happy man,” he told People during a September 2022 interview.