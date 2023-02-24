‘Y’all Hate Tolkien’: Fans Aren’t Too Happy About The New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Reboot

Warner Bros Inc. has announced a reboot of the hit three-movie series ‘Lord of the Rings,’ and fans aren’t too happy about the development.

“Embracer Group AB (“Embracer”), through Middle-earth Enterprises — a division of Embracer Group’s operative group Freemode — together with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, has forged a multi-year agreement to collaborate on features based on “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” the film company said in a press release. “The newly minted pact was jointly announced today by the two companies.” (RELATED: ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Star: Hollywood Is Full Of Child Abusers)

“Please leave the series ALONE. PLEASE. Just let them rest in paradise,” videographer and photographer Kyle Fletcher said on Twitter.

“Ok ok we get it already ya’ll hate Tolkien. Mercy!” Ricky Laviña said.

“They can make more Lord of the Rings movies but they will never make anything like the original trilogy that will live in our hearts for the rest of our days,” another user wrote.

Erik Kain, a senior contributor at Bloomberg who writes about film, said that he isn’t looking forward to the new films.

“I guess I’m just a bit cynical these days, but news of new Lord Of The Rings films just fills me with dread,” he said.

“Nobody has new ideas,” Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw wrote, commenting on the Warner Bros. announcement.

Amazon’s recent spin-off series “Ring of Power” met with mixed reviews, even earning criticism from “The Lord of the Rings” actor Bernard Hill, who played King Théoden of Rohan in the Peter Jackson trilogy.

“It’s a money-making venture and I’m not interested in watching that or being in it,” Hill said. “Good luck to them and all that stuff, but it’s not like the real thing.”

Many critics of the reboot referenced the spin-off series, criticizing the series for not being true to the story and intent of the books and original films.