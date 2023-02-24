Student Knocks Out Teacher’s Aide Who Allegedly Took Away Video Game Console: Police

An unnamed student at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, knocked out a teacher’s aide Feb. 21 after she allegedly took away his Nintendo Switch console during class, local police say.

The 17-year old boy was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on the department’s Facebook page. He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice for the assault, according to the press release. (RELATED: 3 Men Wearing Fake CIA Jackets Foiled In Robbery Attempt)

JUST IN: 6’6” 270 pound black male student attacks a white teacher at Matanzas High School for taking away his Nintendo Switch during class… Video reveals the unconscious woman being brutally assaulted and struck in the head roughly 15 times. pic.twitter.com/pZAJzhaykv — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 24, 2023

Surveillance video from the school shows the student, who is allegedly six-foot-six and 270 pounds, pushing the victim to the floor and knocking her unconscious, police said. He reportedly kicked her in the back and punched her in the head after she was knocked out and unable to protect herself.

Students and school staff pulled the student away from the victim before school resource deputies arrived, ClickOrlando reported. The victim was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. School officials have not yet commented on her present state.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” Sheriff Rick Staley said in the press release. “We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs [school resource deputies] could arrive. Our schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students.”

The teenager allegedly became enraged after the teacher’s aide took away his video game during class, Fox 35 reported. He made statements about beating up the victim and killing her before the attack, the outlet continued, citing the teen’s arrest report. The employee had worked with the school district since 2004 and began working as a paraprofessional in 2021.

“Creating a safe learning and working environment on our campuses is critical. Violence is never an appropriate reaction,” Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt said, according to the press release.

The attacker’s identity was not disclosed due to his age, the reports noted.