Sen. John Fetterman’s Office Releases Health Update

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who has been hospitalized with clinical depression, is “on a path to recovery,” his office said Monday.

“We don’t have a lot to update folks with since there’s no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery. He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news,” communications director Joe Calvello said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Fetterman’s office updates on his health: “We don’t have a lot to update folks with since there’s no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery.” pic.twitter.com/5UIyAFDn4T — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) February 27, 2023

Fetterman entered Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Feb. 15 to undergo in-patient treatment for clinical depression. He suffered a stroke in March 2022 while campaigning for Senate, and depression is considered by many doctors to be a common stroke after-effect. (RELATED: Sen. John Fetterman Hospitalized After Reportedly Feeling Lightheaded)

“We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes. However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update,” Calvello added.

Fetterman’s stroke kept him off the campaign trail for large parts of the 2022 Senate campaign. He struggled during his lone debate against Republican Mehmet Oz, but still won his race by nearly five points. Although a doctor and campaign donor released a letter claiming Fetterman could “work full duty,” the senator’s chief of staff recently said Fetterman should have done “as little as possible.”

Fetterman is vowing to stay in office for his full six-year term, and Democrats will not pressure him into stepping down early.

“He’s going to get the help that he needs, and do a great job for the people of Pennsylvania as their senator for a long time,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said.