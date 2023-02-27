Majority Of New Yorkers Oppose Gas Stove Ban: POLL

Many New Yorkers oppose Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to ban all gas-powered stoves in new buildings by 2025 to reduce carbon emissions, according to research released Monday by Siena College.

The study reveals that 53% of the New Yorkers who participated in the poll are against prohibiting all gas-reliant appliances for new-single family homes by 2025 and larger buildings under construction by 2028, according to the poll conducted by Steven Greenberg, a Siena College pollster. Only 39% of the participants are in favor of the ban, with the most support from democrats at 61%. (RELATED: Electric Appliance Advocates Backed Study Driving Push To Ban Gas Stoves)

“Democrats strongly support Hochul’s proposal prohibiting fossil fuel-burning equipment in most new construction within the next several years, however Republicans and independents are even stronger in their opposition,” Greenberg said.

Hochul’s ban on the gas stoves would follow a “Cap-and-Invest” program that will raise a budget of $1 billion meant to help citizens with their expenses by taxing “large-scale” greenhouse gas emitters. “The Cap-and-Invest Program will incentivize consumers, businesses, and other entities to transition to lower-carbon alternatives,” the program reads.

Republicans criticized Hochul for pushing the ban while still using gas-powered appliances in her home and demanding an impractical cut of 85% in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, considering the amount of renewable energy available to the grid, according to the New York Post.

“[My constituents] are talking about gas stoves and the state’s imposition of a policy that just doesn’t make sense where we live,” said state Rep. Marc Molinaro after meeting with members of the GOP Assembly minority earlier this month, according to the New York Post.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.