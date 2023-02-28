Biden Reacts To Marjorie Taylor Greene Calling Him A ‘Liar’

President Joe Biden addressed Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calling him a “liar” during his State of the Union address.

“During the State of the Union, as some of you may have seen — I’ve been around for a lot of State of the Unions. I’ve never seen one where the president got to negotiate out in the open with everybody. I was pleased to see so many Republicans stand up. Remember when Marjorie Taylor Greene was yelling, ‘liar! liar! Biden’s a liar!'” Biden began during his Tuesday remarks on affordable health care.

He then did the sign of the cross as the audience laughed.

“I’m going to be good. I’m going to be good,” he said, holding up his hand.

Biden was referencing the reaction he got from Republicans when he claimed that “some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset” in his State of the Union speech.

Members of the GOP audibly booed and Taylor Greene called him a “liar” repeatedly. (RELATED: Watch Biden Pause SOTU Mid-Speech To Have It Out With Booing GOP)

Biden then continued to address the exchange.

“Didn’t want to cut anything — so when I asked — I said, ‘ok you don’t want to cut anything,’ everyone who says ‘we’re not going to cut Medicare or Social Security,’ when I asked them to join us and reject the cuts of Medicare, wasn’t it something, they all stood up!” Biden said.

“They all stood up! And they’re all on camera,” the president said, laughing.

“Got all their pictures. Like I say, I believe in conversion. Maybe they found — my grandfather’s — maybe they’ve found religion on Social Security and Medicare. I sure hope so, all kidding aside. But I’ll believe it when I see it,” he added.

He then mentioned Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott proposing to revisit all federal legislation, including Social Security and Medicare, every five years.

Scott has recently walked back his proposal, saying it wouldn’t apply to Social Security or Medicare.

“If MAGA Republicans try to take away people’s healthcare by cutting Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, I will stop them,” Biden said.