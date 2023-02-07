Watch Biden Pause SOTU Mid-Speech To Have It Out With Booing GOP

Republicans erupted in condemnation after President Joe Biden accused them of wanting to ruin Social Security and Medicare.

Biden was addressing the nation Tuesday during his State of the Union address when he made the claim that Republicans are holding the country hostage as they seek to negotiate the debt ceiling.

“Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage, I get it, unless I agree to their economic plans,” Biden said. “All of you at home should know what their plans are. Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset. I’m not saying it’s the majority …”

WATCH: Republicans erupt at Biden for claiming they want to ‘take the economy hostage.’ pic.twitter.com/lwyh2ifUR9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2023

Suddenly members of the GOP burst out in boos and condemnation, with Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calling Biden a “liar.”

Lots of booing/finger waving on GOP side as Biden says GOP wants to cut Medicare/Social Security MTG – wearing a huge fur coat – standing up and shouting from back of chamber “Liar!” — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) February 8, 2023

“Let me give you, anybody who doubts it, contact my office, I’ll give you a copy,” Biden said, visibly thrown off track.