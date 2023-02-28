‘I’m On Marjorie’s Side’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Defend Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene After Alleged Restaurant Attack

“The View” co-hosts stood by Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she tweeted about an alleged attack at a restaurant.

Greene tweeted early Tuesday that she was “attacked” by an “insane woman” and her son inside a restaurant because they held opposing political views. The representative referred to the mother and son as “self-righteous, insane and completely out of control.”

I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son. They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views. They are self righteous, insane, and… https://t.co/cJWLIAKiyp — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 28, 2023

The co-hosts, who are largely critical of Greene, openly sided with her by condemning harassment and attacks on a political rival.

“I have to say, I’m on Marjorie’s side for this one,” co-host Joy Behar said. “Because I don’t believe that anybody should be going up to any of us, anybody in public, and harassing us and that goes for you, too, Marjorie, because you were harassing AOC and you were stalking David Hogg, the kid that survived the Parkland shooting.”

Behar said Greene got a taste of her own medicine after she had followed gun control activist David Hogg as he walked toward the Capitol and called him a “coward” in a video from March 2019, before she served in Congress. She also referred to footage from a month earlier where Greene opened Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s mailbox slot on her office’s locked door and called on her come out. (RELATED: ‘Y’all Gotta Stop This’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Criticize The Removal Of Offensive Words From Books)

The co-hosts said they have been verbally attacked when out in public. Co-host Sunny Hostin said construction workers confronted her and fellow co-host Ana Navarro after they had lunch by chanting “Trump 2024” and “f*ck you.” She then said she needs more information on the alleged incident.

“I didn’t like that experience, and I don’t think she [Greene] should experience it,” Hostin said. “But she’s this professional troller, you know, she was disrespectful to the President of the United States during the State of the Union, she heckles people all the time. I need more information on this. What does she mean by attack?”

“Let’s take her word for it, in this case,” Behar interjected. “Let’s just take her word for it … I totally agree with her, it’s incorrect, it’s wrong. It’s not okay.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said supporters of former President Donald Trump and left-wingers alike have attacked her, and called for a “substantive debate” on both sides. Griffin has previously said she has received “death threats” from the “far-left” for working in the Trump administration.