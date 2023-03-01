Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Projected Number One NFL Draft Pick Following Deadly Crash

Police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for defensive tackle Jalen Carter of the University of Georgia for his alleged involvement in a speed racing incident in January that resulted in two fatalities.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department said that Carter and a team staff member, Chandler LeCroy, raced their vehicles in the downtown Athens area around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 15, recklessly changing lanes on the opposite side of travel, before LeCroy and teammate Devin Whitlock fatally crashed.

Investigators say that alcohol impairment and speeding were significant contributing factors to the crash.

Jalen Carter is subject of arrest warrant in Athens after being implicated by police for racing in the crash that took the life of former teammate, and UGA staffer. pic.twitter.com/2TC0DS40sO — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) March 1, 2023

The charges against Carter are both misdemeanors, according to an Athens-Clarke County spokesman.

Carter was projected to go number one in this year’s NFL Draft, according to expert football analyst Mel Kiper of ESPN.

Carter had 32 tackles and 3 sacks in 2022, according to ESPN. He was named as a unanimous first-team All-American and to the All-SEC first team prior to helping the Bulldogs win the National Championship against TCU.