Florida Teacher Reportedly Had White Students Bow Down To Black Students

A Florida teacher is on leave after parents accused him of making his white students bow to his black students in the classroom, according to Fox News.

A mother whose child is in the class also claimed that for Black History Month, the teacher put black students on chairs and white students were asked to make them comfortable.

“The district will not tolerate the use of our children as political pawns by anyone, including a classroom teacher. Any employee who creates videos or other content will be immediately removed from the classroom, placed on administrative leave, and swift action will be taken to terminate employment,” a statement from the district reads.

The teacher has apologized for what took place in the classroom, but also claims that there “was no political agenda behind it.”

I’m not suggesting there was a political motive behind it. Just a racist motive.

Get more stories like this when you subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Is This The Most Racist Video EVER?)