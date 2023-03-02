‘HerShe’: Hershey’s Celebrates International Women’s Day With Biological Male, Sparks Backlash

The Hershey Company’s 2023 International Women’s Day promotion features a biological male who identifies as a woman, a video posted Wednesday shows.

The clip shows Fae Johnstone, a transgender activist and director of the group “Wisdom2Action,” holding a chocolate bar that reads “HerShe” on the wrapper. (RELATED: Muslim Social Media Celeb Shumirun Nessa Blasts Trans Influencer For Several Posts ‘Grooming’ Children)

“We can create a world where everyone is able to live in public space as their honest and authentic selves,” Johnstone says in the video. “See the women changing how we see the future.”

.@Hersheys is putting the face of a trans-“woman” on chocolate bar wrappers with “HerShe” highlighted in honor of international women’s day.

The video sparked a movement on social media to #BoycottHersheys, as users claim the candy company is erasing biological women during Women’s History Month.

“If you have any respect for women whatsoever you will share this and tag Hershey’s and never buy their products again. Help us win the war on women,” one user wrote.

“Hershey’s is erasing women by putting biological men in their place for international women’s day,” another account wrote.

“Here’s the thing about real women, [Hershey’s],” Abigail Shrier, author of the book Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, wrote. “We have long memories.”

The Hershey Company did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.