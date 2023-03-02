Chloe Bailey Defends Collaboration With Chris Brown

Chloe Bailey defended her collaboration with Chris Brown amid intense backlash from fans.

Bailey and Brown released a steamy music video for their new single “How Does It Feel,” which dropped Feb. 24, and fans immediately slammed Bailey for aligning with Brown over his reputation for domestic abuse, according to TMZ. Bailey justified her decision in a video being circulated online, saying she’s letting the music “speak for itself.”

At the Billboard Women in Music Awards, Chlöe Bailey says music should “speak for itself” amid the Chris Brown collaboration controversy. pic.twitter.com/0pSaLAYyiP — The Associated Press (@AP) March 2, 2023

In the video, Brown addressed his tainted reputation and slammed Kiely Williams, Blueface and a list of white celebrities who have been arrested for domestic abuse, yet remain unscathed in the eyes of the media.

Critics were quick to remind Bailey of Brown’s numerous run-ins with the law, notably the infamous 2009 incident in which he left Rihanna’s face bruised and battered.

The interviewer asked Bailey what her intentions were in opting to work with Brown. (RELATED: Chris Brown Walks Back His Bizarre Grammy Outburst)

She quickly dismissed any discussions on Brown’s reputation, focusing on her new music instead.

“Yeah, I always just want to let the music speak for itself, and story-tell, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear the record,” Bailey said.

She then quickly added the release date of her upcoming record and encouraged fans to tune in and have a listen to the new sounds she has been working on.

“In Pieces, dropping March 31st,” she said.

“How Does It Feel” has been viewed 3.8 million times on YouTube and is trending in the #18 spot.