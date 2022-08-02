Chris Brown Waives Off Photos Of Him Groping Fans, Calling It A ‘VIP Meet And Greet Experience’

Chris Brown is waiving off his actions after posing suggestively and getting touchy-feely with some fans during a meet-and-greet earlier in the summer.

Pictures of Brown interacting intimately with his fans have gone viral, according to Page Six. Female fans reportedly paid upwards of one thousand dollars for the experience, but Brown quickly faced backlash on social media when some fans felt this was an offensive exchange.

Brown defended his actions by posting a “PSA” announcement to his Instagram story, calling this a “meet and greet” to show appreciation for his fans.

chris brown is taking M&G pics to another level my man ain’t payin 😩 pic.twitter.com/IXHdAyFois — helo (@hwloiza) August 1, 2022

Pictures from the event show the 33-year-old singer with his hands placed on a young fan’s posterior, as well as with his crotch pressed against another female’s posterior while she bent over, Page Six reported. Brown’s facial expressions appear to be exaggerated in a number of the images.

Some photos feature Brown with his hands wrapped around female fans in an apparently intimate embrace, the outlet noted.

Social media erupted with mixed feelings about Brown’s actions. Some fans were thrilled and sought ways to partake in the experience themselves, Page Six reported. Others allegedly expressed concern and drew comparisons to R. Kelly. (RELATED: REPORT: One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims Claims They Are Engaged To Be Married)

Chris Brown has no problem getting cozy with fans — female ones, especially — during meet-and-greets … even when they want some pretty suggestive pics. https://t.co/AbTie6yAHd — TMZ (@TMZ) August 2, 2022

“I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible… So Ima go all out for my fans!!!” Brown defended himself on Instagram stories.

“I have the coolest fans on the planet..I appreciate the f*ck outta them,” Brown wrote. “When artist (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7years [sic],” he continued.

“These are memories that will last with them forever. Unlike most of the lame ass artist that wont [sic] make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible,” Brown added.

Brown has faced rape allegations in the past. His reputation was tainted with many fans after reportedly physically abusing his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009.