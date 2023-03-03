Walgreens Decides It Won’t Dispense Abortion Pills In Many States—Including Some Where They Are Legal

Walgreens decided on Thursday not to distribute abortion-inducing drugs in some states where they are legal following pushback on multiple fronts, according to Politico.

With continuously changing policies, warnings from state attorneys general and pressure from anti-abortion activists, this decision reflects an abundance of caution, according to Politico. Nearly two dozen state attorneys general signed onto a letter threatening legal action against Walgreens if they go forward with dispensing the drugs, which are now America’s most popular method to terminate a pregnancy.

Walgreens responded to the letter with their own, stating that they will not distribute the drugs in their states at brick-and-mortar stores nor ship it to them through the mail. Currently, Walgreens is not distributing the pills anywhere in the country and is not certified to do so anyway, according to Walgreens.

However, Walgreens wrote in their letter that they are looking to obtain certification in some states, though they did not specify which ones. This development reflects how much abortion availability can vary in each state, as even when there is no ban, different officials and organizations can have influence limitations on access.

In January, the Food and Drug Administration announced they would enable pharmacies to distribute the abortion-inducing drug mifepristone. This was part of an effort to expand and conserve abortion availability following the ban by many states, according to Politico. (RELATED: FDA Faces Yet Another Lawsuit Over Abortion Pills — This Time From 12 Pro-Abortion States)

Family Research Council and 13 other pro-life groups also signed a letter to Walgreens, discussing the potential legal consequences as well as those for their public image. They wrote about the tragic possibility of women being seriously injured or killed by these drugs.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

