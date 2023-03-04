Homeless Man Stabs Other Homeless Man In Library, Ending Feud That Involved Bad Drugs And A Torched Tent

A homeless man stabbed another homeless man Thursday night at the Petworth Neighborhood Library in Washington, D.C.

The stabbing stemmed from a personal conflict, according to Martin Austermuhle from WAMU 88.5 .

"Police documents say the alleged stabber had apparently burned the victim's tent, seemingly as revenge for bad drugs that led to an OD," Austermuhle tweeted.

“Police documents say the alleged stabber had apparently burned the victim’s tent, seemingly as revenge for bad drugs that led to an OD,” Austermuhle tweeted.

The stabbing death at the Petworth Library yesterday was apparently based on a personal conflict between two men experiencing homelessness. Police documents say the alleged stabber had apparently burned the victim’s tent, seemingly as revenge for bad drugs that led to an OD. — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) March 3, 2023

The victim, 45, had been sitting at a computer in the library when the aggressor, 36-year-old David Howard, slowly approached him and stabbed him, Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said Thursday in a press conference. The attacker had followed the victim into the library.

“It was very deliberate, very intentional about who he was going after,” Benedict said.

Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict provides an update to the stabbing that occurred in the 4200 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. pic.twitter.com/Qsb8sJE8pk — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 3, 2023

Witness James Salt was at the library when the murder happened. “Was just at the Petworth Library when the man sitting at a computer next to my kids was killed in a knife attack. He died in my hands,” Salt tweeted.

Was just at the Petworth library when the man sitting at a computer next to my kids was killed in a knife attack. He died in my hands. @CMLewisGeorgeW4 @petworthdcnews — James Salt (@jamesmsalt) March 3, 2023

The victim was pronounced dead and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, Fox 5 reported.

Howard has been charged with first degree murder while armed.