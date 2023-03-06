Former ‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Announces He’s Running For Congress

Former “Boy Meets World” actor Ben Savage announced Monday that he is running for Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff’s seat.

Savage said he is running as a Democrat for the District 30 seat to “restore faith in government” by providing real solutions to “the country’s most pressing issues.”

“Together, we can do better,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I am a proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community. I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all. I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues.”

“And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests. Please join our movement!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Savage (@bensavage)

He is looking to take the seat after Schiff announced he is running for a Senate bid to fill Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat. The 89-year-old senator—the oldest in the Senate—announced Feb. 14 that she will not seek re-election in the 2024 senate race. (RELATED: Former ‘Star Trek’ Actor To Run For Congress ‘In The Persona Of Mark Twain’)

Savage first filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Jan. 18. The general election will be held Nov. 5, 2024.

The former actor previously ran an unsuccessful campaign to be a member of the West Hollywood City Council in 2022, where he focused on homelessness, community safety and housing, ABC News reported.

He played the lead role as Cory Matthews on the popular 1990’s show, “Boy Meets World,” from 1993 to 2000 and later revived his character in the 2014 film, “Boy Meets World.” He also appeared in two films released in 2020 and 2022.