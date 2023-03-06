Emails Allegedly Show Fauci Commissioned Paper To Disprove Lab Leak Theory In 2020

In response, four of the scientists on that call wrote a paper in Feb. 4, 2020, entitled, the “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2,” and sent the final draft to Fauci and Collins for approval prior to its final publication in the journal Nature Medicine, the release stated. In it, the scientists stated, “Our analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.”

On April 16, two months after the phone call, Collins reportedly emailed Fauci complaining that the paper did not do enough to discredit the lab theory, the release from the subcommittee states. Responding to calls from Collins to increase “public pressure” for the proximal origin theory, Fauci addressed the press the following day, citing the paper and distancing himself from the authors, the release reports.

“There was a study recently that we can make available to you where a group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists looked at the sequences … in bats as they evolve and the mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human,” Fauci stated April 17, 2020, when asked about whether the virus had been intentionally manipulated.

“So, the paper will be available. I don’t have the authors right now, but we can make it available to you,” Fauci continued.