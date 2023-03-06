Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Sure He Gets A Triple-Double With Clever (And Hilarious) Cheat Code At The Buzzer

Hilarious and clever — so, so clever.

Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 23 points in scoring, tallied a season-high 13 assists, and missed a shot on purpose in true cheat code-style to put up a 10th rebound to record his fourth triple-double of the season during the Milwaukee Bucks’ 117-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

The game was nearing the last second when Antetokounmpo ran up to the basket with the ball and lightly bounced it off the backboard and caught it for his 10th rebound, completely gaming the system.

“I was thinking about scoring the ball, but I feel like in those situations it’s best to kind of keep the ball,” said Antetokounmpo. “But yeah, I just try to play the game smart and kind of stole one.”

And just like that Giannis gets the triple-double!! pic.twitter.com/oKWDoNrQzL — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 6, 2023

If I was Giannis, I would have done the same damn thing. And though this isn’t really cheating, but can still be viewed as a funny cheat code, the rule still applies from the MJF promo that I blogged about recently.

“The history books don’t care how you get the job done.”

Though obviously this is nowhere as intense as MJF’s brilliant promo, the point still stands.

Nobody is going to give a damn here in a very small amount of time with how all humans have developed short attention spans, they’re only going to take in the amount of triple-doubles that Giannis has at the end of the season.

The same goes for the history books … they’re just showing the numbers, baby. (RELATED: Raiders’ Darren Waller And Aces’ Kelsey Plum Get Married To Become New Las Vegas Power Couple)

And Giannis even added a comedy element to this whole thing too.

Clever shit. Clever, clever shit.