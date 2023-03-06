Crime Has Gotten So Out Of Hand That NYC’s Mayor Is Calling For Shoppers To Stop Wearing Masks

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced during a Monday interview with PIX11 Morning News that shoppers must remove their masks before entering businesses, arguing that this policy will make it easier for the New York Police Department (NYPD) to identify criminals.

“Let’s be clear, some of these characters going into stores that are wearing their mask, they’re not doing it because they’re afraid of the pandemic, they’re doing it because they’re afraid of the police,” Adams said during the interview. “You saw what happened over the weekend when an innocent store owner was shot and killed. The person had a hazmat suit on and a mask.” (RELATED: NYC Mayor Says Lightfoot’s Loss Is A Wake-Up Call)

Adams’ announcement echoes previous statements from NYPD officials, who just days earlier encouraged businesses to require customers to show their faces before entering. “We are asking the businesses to make this a condition of entry, that people when they come in, they show their face, they should identify themselves,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said.

Public health officials have long promoted face masks to protect against COVID-19, but shoplifters are increasingly using the face coverings to conceal their identities.

Rates of robbery, burglary and other crimes continue to increase in NYC. In 2022, the NYPD reported the highest number of robberies since 2013 and the most major felonies since 2006. Despite Adams’ campaign promise to crack down on crime, NYC continues to become more dangerous.

Shoppers are allowed to put their face masks back on after entering, Adams noted.

Immediately after the interview, social media users blasted the mayor for his about-face on masking, accusing him of failing to adequately protect New Yorkers from the virus.

This is ridiculous. Why would someone concerned about COVID feel safe taking off their mask the moment they enter a crowded, poorly ventilated space? Eric Adams: NYC shoppers need to ditch masks to show they aren’t crooks https://t.co/RnvN9YGMs3 via @nypmetro — David J. Meyer (@dahvnyc) March 6, 2023

He makes me miss DeBlasio. He is more worried about thefts than people getting sick. He has people thinking they don’t need mask here anymore. Mayor Adams wants people to remove masks when entering NYC businesses in push to reduce thefts https://t.co/eAElmPHuIf — Roseymelhill 😷🌊💙 (@Roseymelhill) March 6, 2023

Another BAD day w/Eric Adams as @NYCMayor. NYPD floated this last week & now he’s joined in to criminale anyone wearing a mask & deputizing shopkeepers as cops. Folks still dying from COVID. I know someone who passed 2 weeks ago. F*ck this. Wear masks to take care of each other. https://t.co/d9rVqpdvvu — Joo-Hyun Kang 강주현 (@JooHyun_Kang) March 6, 2023

Adams, the NYPD and NYC Small Business Services did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s requests for comment.