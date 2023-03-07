REPORT: Security Guard For Ari Emanuel Accidentally Shoots Himself With His Own Gun

A member of Ari Emanuel’s security team reportedly shot himself in the leg while preparing to patrol the famous businessman’s property Sunday night.

Law enforcement officials were called to the business mogul’s Beverly Hills mansion at roughly 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They later discovered the security agent was in his own vehicle when his gun went off by accident, according to TMZ. The details surrounding the accidental shooting remain unclear at this time, but it appears the security agent was either getting dressed or was adjusting his holster when his gun accidently went off.

Ari Emanuel’s Security Guard Shoots Himself in Leg Near Businessman’s House https://t.co/7T8cLbG9bL — TMZ (@TMZ) March 7, 2023

Initial reports indicate the guard suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, but the extent of his injuries and details surrounding where in the leg he sustained a wound were not indicated, according to TMZ.

The guard, who has not been identified by name, was rushed to the hospital for medical care, however his condition is not known. (RELATED: ‘I Shot Her! It Was A Mistake’: Police Say 19-Year-Old Man Accidentally Killed Little Sister)

Emanuel has not publicly commented on the matter.