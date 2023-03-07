Florida Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Ban Abortion After Six Weeks

Republican lawmakers in Florida filed bills Tuesday that would ban abortion after six weeks pregnancy.

On the first day of the legislative session, GOP legislators introduced such bills to the House and Senate – with a Republican supermajority – that would cut down the abortion window from the previously approved 15-week mark. The bills also allow for exceptions in the case that a mother was raped or fell victim to incest so long as they could prove such a crime.

“I think those exceptions are sensible, and like I said, we welcome pro-life legislation,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said when asked about the legislation in a media advisory meeting following his State of the State Address Tuesday.

Government institutions will be restricted from providing public funding to those traveling outside of the state to receive abortions under the proposed legislation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Push Back On Rule That Fails To ‘Protect Religious Liberty’ Of Anti-Abortion Doctors)

Jean-Pierre: Florida’s proposed bill would ban abortion before many women know if they are pregnant, virtually eliminating a woman’s right to make health care decisions about her own body. — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) March 7, 2023

Last April, the governor signed the Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality Act that placed a 15-week ban on abortions, and in June 2020, he signed a bill that required parental consent of minors who sought abortions.

“Life is a sacred gift worthy of our protection, and I am proud to sign this great piece of legislation which represents the most significant protections for life in the state’s modern history,” the governor said when signing last year’s abortion legislation.

Other legislation, largely related to education, is on the docket for this legislative session, including the expansion of the Parental Rights in Education bill that focuses on pronoun usage in schools. Gun rights, immigration, the death penalty and anti-ESG bills are also to be expected.

DeSantis’ office directed the Daily Caller News Foundation to the governor’s remarks following the State of the State speech.

