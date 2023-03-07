Sports

Giants QB Daniel Jones Strikes Long-Term, $160 Million Deal

The New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones on Tuesday reached a deal on a four year, $160 million contract.

The deal, first reported by the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy, includes $82 million in guarantees with an additional $35 million available in incentives.

The Giants were in a tight squeeze to make a decision approaching Tuesday’s 4 p.m. franchise tag deadline. If unable to reach a long-term deal by the deadline, the Giants would be forced to place the tag on Jones and pay him $45 million on a one year deal, or have to find a new signal caller. Instead, the deal freed up the tag allowing New York to place it on running back Saquon Barkley.

With the way the deal is structured – the $82 million guaranteed is all allocated to the contract’s first two years – the Giants will have the option to release Jones after the 2024-2025 season with little to no cap penalty.

Jones joins Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith, and newly minted New Orleans Saint Derek Carr in earning nine-figure deals this week.