EXCLUSIVE: Republican Texas Rep. Brian Harrison To Introduce Legislation To Define What A Woman Is

Republican Texas Rep. Brian Harrison introduced legislation Tuesday that will define what a woman is.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, led by former Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Chief of Staff Brian Harrison during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

President Joe Biden created a Gender Policy Council in March 2021 with the dual goals of reviewing the Trump administration’s approach to Title IX and addressing gender inequity in the U.S. and globally. Since then, the president has ordered bans on discrimination in education based on gender identity, which could lead to male students using female bathrooms, and he is also preparing to require states to permit the prescription of puberty blockers and other hormones to minor patients.

The legislation clearly defines for all Texas laws and regulations, unless specifically defined differently, the terms “boy, father, female, woman, girl, male, man, mother, and sex.” (RELATED: Not A Single Senate Democrat Is Willing To Define What A Woman Is)

In June, Harrison led a coalition of Texas lawmakers asking the most senior women’s health official in the Biden administration to answer the question: “What is a woman?” HHS has not replied. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Former Trump Official, State Republicans Demand HHS ‘Define A Woman’)

“Since the Biden administration has refused to disclose their definition of “woman” or even if they have one, the State of Texas should do it for them. Texans overwhelmingly support defending women against the absurd denial of objective reality the woke left demands be accepted,” Harrison told the Caller before introducing the legislation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Banks, Sen. Cotton Introduce Bill To Give Minors Harmed by Gender-Transition Procedures Legal Recourse)

“The term ‘woman’ is used in countless laws designed to help women, but the ambiguity created by the Biden administration increases harm to biological women. Proud to file a bill to make clear that Texas knows what a woman is even if the President does not,” Harrison added.