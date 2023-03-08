Trump Has Double-Digit Lead Over DeSantis In Key Primary State: POLL

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is down 41 percentage points in New Hampshire, an important early primary state, while former President Donald Trump rails ahead for the 2024 GOP nomination, a new poll shows.

DeSantis only received 17% of support when Republican primary voters were asked which candidate they preferred, and the former president topped the poll results with 58% of the votes, an Emerson College poll indicates. New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu garnered 7% of the votes, though the same poll shows he has a 64% approval rating among the state’s GOP voters.

Other polling data from January suggested that DeSantis was up in New Hampshire by 12 percentage points, but the next week, the former president pulled ahead by 11 percentage points.

In a head-to-head matchup between President Joe Biden and DeSantis, the president won with 42.3%, according to the state poll. Biden also won against Trump, but with a smaller margin of 3.7 percentage points.

Following Trump and DeSantis is former South Carolina Gov. and declared 2024 candidate Nikki Haley with 6% of the vote, and former Vice President Mike Pence with 4%. The other declared GOP presidential candidate and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy was not included in this polling question.

Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received 2% support, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan trailed with 1% respectively. Hogan announced Sunday that he would no longer seek the Republican nomination in 2024.

Another question asked in the survey was among the declared 2024 GOP candidates – Trump, Haley and Ramaswamy – where they received 72.5%, 20.2% and 7.3%, respectively. (RELATED: Donald Trump Tops National Primary Polls, But Here’s Who Is Leading In Key States)

Democratic primary voters were asked if Biden should be the nominee in 2024 and 55.5% said no, they want someone different, and 44.5% said yes.

The poll surveyed 1,025 registered New Hampshire voters, and was taken from Mar. 3 – 5 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

