Son Escapes Arrest After Mom Attacks Cop

A mother was arrested Tuesday in Memphis, Tennessee, after allegedly assaulting police so her son could escape and avoid jail.

The son had warrants out for his arrest and was in violation of probation and property theft of $10,000 to $60,000, according to reports. When officers approached the vehicle to take him into custody, the mother shielded her son and repeatedly yelled at him to run. The mother began swinging her arms and attempted to punch the officer, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The suspect was able to flee the scene during the distraction. The officer was not injured during the assault, and the mother was taken into custody and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, resisting official detention and accessory after the fact. (RELATED: Pregnant Woman Shot In Chicago While Allegedly Attempting To Rob Car: Police)

“You’ve got to change the mindset of the juvenile. Okay. Young ages, they are influenced by a lot of factors that are in the community. We just have to get back to where you have parental oversight, parental involvement, and community involvement. You know a long time ago it used to be that if the parent were absent, at work, what have you, that the community would kind of look out for the child, and we’re not seeing that as much anymore,” MPD deputy chief reportedly said.

The reports did not indicate whether the suspect has been found and detained.

Tuesday also marked the day the Memphis City Council passed measures to reform the MPD and Memphis Fire Department (MFD). Memphis ranks as one of the top five most dangerous cities in the United States in 2023, with a 1 in 39 chance of being a victim.

The Memphis City Council passed new police reform policies two months after the death of Tyre Nichols, who died several days after a traffic stop with Memphis police that turned violent. https://t.co/TgnUTPLK0d — ABC News (@ABC) March 8, 2023

