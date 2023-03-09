Bob Odenkirk Is Starring In A Remake Of Tommy Wiseau‘s ‘The Room’

“Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk confirmed Wednesday that he is starring in a remake of the cult classic movie failure “The Room.”

“The Room” is arguably one of the most iconic cult classic movies of all time, and possibly the worst piece of entertainment ever made. It’s one of those movies that’s so bad it’s good. The original was made by Tommy Wiseau, who had no idea that Odenkirk and others were in the process of producing the remake, Variety reported.

“This is real. This is true,” Odenkirk wrote in a Twitter post on Wednesday. “And let me tell you, I tried my best to SELL every line, as honestly as I could … and I had a BLAST.”

This is real. This is true. And let me tell you, I tried my best to SELL every line, as honestly as I could…and I had a BLAST https://t.co/v261E1DKnG — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) March 9, 2023

The making of the movie was just as absurd as the final product, so much so that James Franco and Seth Rogen portrayed it in their 2017 film “The Disaster Artist.” I highly recommend you watch this movie before the original, because it does a better job of explaining the whole story than I ever could. (RELATED: Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight Documentary Is The Craziest Thing You’ll See All Year)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B̸R̸A̸N̸D̸O̸ ̸C̸R̸A̸W̸F̸O̸R̸D̸ (@professorbrando)

The Acting For A Cause organization is producing the remake to raise money for a variety of charitable causes, Variety noted. The group shared stills from the film on Instagram, with Odenkirk clearly playing Wiseau’s infamous “Johnny.”