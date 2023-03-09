Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight Documentary Is The Craziest Thing You’ll See All Year

Netflix dropped the three-part docuseries “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared” Wednesday, and it is the craziest thing you will see all year.

Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 disappeared into thin air March 8, 2014, while flying a route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 souls on board. Reports of wreckage, changed flight paths, rumors of the pilot’s mental health and more have bombarded headlines in the years since, with no particular answer ever provided for what happened to the flight and why.

Netflix’s “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared” somewhat investigates the disappearance, but predominantly reports on what others have found since the plane went missing. With interviews from journalists, families of those on board, and those involved in international efforts to find answers, the doc does a good job of not leaving any stone unturned … but it also throws out some insane theories.

Seriously, they’re so wild I was surprised Netflix let this documentary see the light of day.

One such theory involves a Russian intelligence mission that led to the diversion of MH370 to Kazakstan and the use of an American Russian spy to plant wreckage years later. Another involves a shocking murder-suicide mission by the pilot. Both of these theories are supported with limited to no evidence, but so is the official story.

Officially, MH370 is believed to have crashed somewhere in the Indian Ocean, with wreckage washing up on Reunion Island, Mozambique, South Africa, India and Madagascar in the years after the supposed crash, Britannica reported. But even these pieces of wreckage aren’t enough to really say what happened to the flight. (RELATED: ‘The Last Of Us’ REVIEW: The Apocalypse Like You’ve Never Seen It Before)

The most shocking theory, which was presented in the documentary by French journalist Florence de Changy with a significant amount of circumstantial evidence, is that American intelligence shot down MH370 to stop important technological cargo from reaching mainland China. Changy admits in the doc the theory is incredibly far-fetched, but she didn’t show up without receipts for her claim.

Beyond the theories, the stories woven within the tale of MH370 are heartbreaking. Families were ripped apart by this tragedy and live to this day without closure. I highly recommend watching the series and coming to your own conclusion, of which I still feel there are few.