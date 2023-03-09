Yet Another Norfolk Southern Train Derails As CEO Testifies Before Congress On East Palestine

Another Norfolk Southern train derailed Thursday in Calhoun County, Alabama, as the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) is expected to testify before Congress.

The Calhoun County EMA reported that nearly 30 cars derailed at 6:45 a.m. in the White Plains area, according to the agency’s Facebook post. The incident reportedly caused no injuries, hazardous spills, or dangers to the public.

“There are no injuries and no reports of leaks of hazmat also, we have no road blockages,” the Calhoun County EMA said. “Norfolk Southern has responded and is working closely with us. There is NO danger to the public.”

A second Norfolk Southern train derailed in Clark County, Ohio, on Saturday, and another derailed in Delaware County Tuesday.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is testifying before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works to investigate the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment and toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. The derailment led to a disastrous toxic chemical spill that led some local residents to evacuate their homes and suffer from health ailments due to toxic exposure. (RELATED: Norfolk Southern CEO Says ‘Misinformation’ Is Hurting Ohio Train Derailment Recovery)

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) instructed Norfolk Southern to test for dioxins and toxic pollutants in East Palestine and to pay for all the community cleanup. The agency announced Sunday that the train company will further provide “additional financial assistance” such as temporary lodging, clothing, food and other necessities for impacted residents. (RELATED: ‘Evacuate Us!’: Tensions Boil Over Between East Palestine Residents And Norfolk Southern At Town Hall)

Shaw also vowed to pay for the scholarships of East Palestine college or vocational school students by using his pre-scheduled stock sale.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came under scrutiny for delaying his public response to East Palestine for ten days. He visited the derailment site 20 days following the disaster.