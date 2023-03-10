71-Year-Old Pizza Shop Owner Takes Down 19-Year-Old Gunman Who Allegedly Shot His Wife And Daughter

A Northeast Philadelphia pizza shop owner helped take down an armed robber who allegedly shot his wife and daughter on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old robber demanded money and opened fire shooting the daughter in the shoulder, according to NBC10. The 71-year-old owner jumped over the counter and tackled the robber, who fired another shot, hitting his wife in the stomach.

Bystanders helped restrain the robber with the owner until the police arrived. The robber is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and related offenses. (RELATED: Eagles Wide Receiver Robbed At Gunpoint)

The mother and daughter are in stable condition. According to NBC10, the owner’s wife is undergoing surgery while his daughter has been released from the hospital and is expected to recover soon.

“Very, very brave. Nineteen-year-old armed with a gun who just shot two employees and the owner as well as another employee and at least one other customer did intervene and were able to subdue this 19-year-old and hold onto him until police arrived. So very, very brave, and we’re very, very fortunate that our two victims are stable and nobody else was shot,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Robberies and violent crime are on the rise in Philadelphia and gun-related robberies are up 60%. Last week, a 71-year-old man was injured fighting two robbers in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police say a 71-year-old man is in stable condition after he was injured in a shootout with two suspects who attempted to rob him as he walked home from a North Philadelphia takeout restaurant. https://t.co/N8igDSUFNH — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) March 3, 2023

The owner is keeping his shop closed for the next couple of days as his family recovers.

The Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment.