Tyreek Hill Wins 60M Track Race In Dominant Fashion

NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill came in first place during the men’s 60 meter race at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships on Saturday.

The seven-time Pro Bowler destroyed the four others in the race with him as he ran the 60m in 6.70 seconds. Dainen Brass, who placed second, finished a little over a half a second behind Hill.

The star wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins showed off his lightning quick speed and proved EXACTLY why his nickname is the “cheetah.”

6️⃣.7️⃣0️⃣ for Tyreek Hill! @cheetah won the men’s 60m at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships 💥#USATF pic.twitter.com/2DVWzoeOqe — USATF (@usatf) March 11, 2023

The other runners should have known they were in a world of hurt right before the race began. The competitors next to Hill in the fourth and fifth lane were seen getting their legs warm seconds before the race started by doing knee high jumps. When Hill did his knee high jump after they did it, he jumped much higher than them both. (RELATED: Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Adam Thielen Released By Minnesota Vikings After Nine Seasons)

It’s almost comical how much higher Hill jumped then them.

After the race, Hill tweeted out that he was done racing in these kinds of events. The Super Bowl champion claimed that he was “out there looking wild” with a laughing emoji afterwards. Hill won two state championships in high school as a track star and was named an All-American by USA Today in 2012, according to ESPN. This was Hill’s first track competition since 2014 when he raced for Oklahoma State, the outlet reported.

Never racing again had me out there looking wild 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 11, 2023

Last season in the NFL, Hill finished the regular season with 1,710 reception yards. His near 2,000 yard campaign was second in the entire league. The only player who had more yards than him was Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN.

After seeing Hill steamroll through his competition in this 60m race, it’s obvious that he’s ready to roll for the 2023-2024 NFL season.