Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Adam Thielen Released By Minnesota Vikings After Nine Seasons

The Minnesota Vikings have released wide receiver and two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen, the team announced Friday on Twitter.

The hometown star from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft after playing four seasons at Minnesota State Mankato.

After being passed over by all 32 teams, Thielen turned heads during a rookie tryout with the Minnesota Vikings and was later signed to their practice squad. He would begin his NFL career primarily as a special teams player and as a blocker before having a breakout season in 2016 as a full-time wide receiver.

In 2016, the undrafted free agent caught 69 passes and racked up 967 receiving yards. He followed up his impressive campaign in 2016 with two straight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, according to Pro Football Reference. (RELATED: REPORT: New York Jets Optimistic They Will Land Aaron Rodgers After Meeting With Quarterback)

Thielen was quarterback Kirk Cousins’ favorite target until Justin Jefferson was drafted to the club in 2022.

The 32-year-old Thielen saw fewer passes as Jefferson grew into the of the best receivers in football and even fewer after the Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson in November. In the Wild Card playoff round against the New York Giants, Thielen was targeted just four times while Jefferson and Hockenson were each thrown twice as many passes.

Nevertheless, Thielen turned into a local legend during his tenure with the Vikings. In Thielen’s nine seasons playing for Minnesota, he ranked at the top of multiple different receiver categories. The hometown kid is top three in Vikings’ franchise history in receptions (534) and receiving touchdowns (55) and is fourth in receiving yards with 6,682, according to the team website.

Not too shabby for an undrafted free agent.

I hope to see Thielen sign with a team over the offseason where he can contribute a little bit more than he got to last season. I believe that if Thielen signs with the Kansas City Chiefs, he’d turn into one of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite targets outside of Travis Kelce.

And if he were to complete a deal with Kansas City, he’d be in a place where he would have a great shot at winning his first Super Bowl title. The Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl in three of the last four years and don’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Thielen still has some juice left in his legs, and I believe he still has many more good years left in him. In the right situation, I think Thielen could elevate an offense in a major way.