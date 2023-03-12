January 6 Prison Choir Has The Number One Song In The Country

A new song featuring former President Trump topped iTunes’ charts.

The single “Justice for All” debuted March 4 by the J6 Prison Choir, reaching No. 1 on iTunes top songs Saturday, according to Variety.

The track consists of the choir singing “The Star Spangled Banner” behind bars, interspersed with audio of Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The song concludes with chants of “USA! USA!”

The J6 Prison Choir is composed of prisoners incarcerated for the involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Trump’s contribution was recorded for the project at his Mar-a-Lago residence per the request of a group supporting Jan. 6 prisoners, according to CNN.

The third-time presidential candidate’s 2024 campaign was not motivation for his involvement in this production, advisers claim. Trump has consistently expressed his support for those imprisoned, promising full pardons if he wins re-election and financially supporting some Jan. 6 defendants.

At least 1000 individuals have been arrested for participating in Jan. 6, according to CNBC. (RELATED: ‘I Feel Betrayed’: QAnon Shaman Defense Attorney Calls For DOJ To Publicly State It Failed To Disclose Footage)

“Justice for All” retails for $1.29 on iTunes. It is also available for play on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.

Money raised by the song will be distributed to families of Jan. 6 prisoners via a group organized by conservative commentator Ed Henry, according to Newsmax.

Trump-era White House official Kash Patel was also involved in the project, having released an exclusive music video for the song on The War Room with Steve Bannon.