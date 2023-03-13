We Somehow Missed Drake Asking For A ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Used Cowboy Boots: REPORT

We somehow missed “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser telling so-called comedian Jimmy Fallon that rapper Drake is not only a huge fan of the show, but also sent the cast a really weird birthday request.

Hauser told Fallon that Drake loves “Yellowstone” during an interview filmed around Nov. 2022, when season five dropped. “A buddy of mine said Drake wants a pair of boots for his birthday,” Hauser told Fallon, noting that Drake doesn’t actually ride horses. He just likes the vibe, apparently.

“He doesn’t ride, he just wants a pair of boots,” the friend reportedly told Hauser. Then things got really, really weird. “He wants you to ride in the boots and give them to him,” Hauser continued, quoting his friend.

Look, I am all for being a sentimental fan of something. I’m pretty sure I still have the pick I nabbed at a “System of a Down” concert years ago. But celebrities have normalized our consumerist lifestyle to a point that’s fundamentally dangerous and weird.

This honestly sounds like a sex thing to me. Aren’t there dudes online who will pay through the nose for women’s dirty knickers and shoes, etc? Please explain to me how this is different? (RELATED: ‘I Do The Killing’: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Sets The Record Straight On His Character)

This mindset, in my opinion, is also pretty dangerous. Excessive consumerism is a huge factor in why most people will probably collapse into poverty over this decade thanks to our utterly mismanaged financial system. Why does Drake need a dirty pair of shoes? Is it so he can say he has them? If that’s the case, he needs a lesson from former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson on how this mindset is arguably the stupidest one people can have if they want to create legacy and sustainability.