‘I’m Really, Really Sorry’: Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally Apologizes After Commenting On Racy Photos

Republican Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has promised to be “more careful” on social media after being caught commenting on racy photos shared by a member of the LGBTQ community.

“I’m really, really sorry if I’ve embarrassed my family, embarrassed my friends, embarrassed any of the members of the legislature with the posts,” McNally told News Channel 5. “It was not my intent to [embarrass them] and not my intent to hurt them.”

VIDEO: More of my interview with @ltgovmcnally on his positions on LGBTQ legislation. pic.twitter.com/dXJXrzBnM6 — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) March 10, 2023



McNally caused quite a stir after it was revealed that he had been writing comments on one Franklin McClure’s Instagram and Facebook pages, sometimes adding heart and fire emojis on pictures portraying the young, gay man half-naked. Initially, McNally’s spokesperson Adam Kleinheider, defended the politician, pointing out that McNally was a “prolific social media commentator.”

“Does [McNally] always use the proper emoji at the proper time? Maybe not,” Kleinheider continued in his statement. “But he enjoys interacting with constituents and Tennesseans of all religions, backgrounds and orientations on social media. He has no intention of stopping.” (RELATED: Tennessee Governor Signs Bill Restricting Drag Shows For Children)

McNally seems to have walked that back, telling News Channel 5, “I think I’ll be a lot more careful about using social media,” though maintaining his intention was purely to show support and to offer people encouragement.

In one such example, McNally liked a post by McClure in which the man described himself as a “hoe” rather than a “whore,” further explaining that ‘one is a SLUT and the other is a PROSTITUTE,” the post read, according to News Channel 5. McClure also added he’s “the one that gets free weed for giving head,” referencing oral sex.

When asked why he liked the post, McNally admitted to the outlet that he didn’t read the part about the weed when he liked it, but “might have” read the part about the man being a “prostitute,” adding that it was “probably not” appropriate to have liked the post.

McNally told the outlet he hoped the controversy wouldn’t affect his ability to lead, but conceded the decision was not up to him, but to the members of the Tennessee Senate. “I would serve at their pleasure, and they are my boss,” he told News Channel 5.