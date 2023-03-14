Major Medical Journal Says Medical Establishment’s Transgender Guidance Not Backed By Evidence

A peer-reviewed medical journal published by the British Medical Association published an article on March 9 arguing that the evidence behind major medical associations’ endorsement of transgender treatments for children are minimal.

The journal’s editor-in-chief, Kamran Abbasi, argues in the article that evidence supporting treatment for gender-confused children is limited, and that “the weaker or the more disputed the evidence base, the harder it is to offer a clear way forward.”

Tavistock clinic, England’s only youth gender clinic, was ordered shut down by the country’s National Health Service (NHS) after an independent investigation into the center revealed that doctors rushed children through sex changes, often without considering mental health implications. Even after the order, the clinic is still reportedly referring thousands of children for puberty blockers. A whistleblower later revealed that transgender activists held considerable sway over doctors’ medical decisions at Tavistock. (RELATED: Here Are The West Virginia Republicans Who Voted To Allow Sex Change Treatments For Gender Confused Kids)

While the NHS in England has moved to restrict sex changes for children due to inconclusive evidence, the article notes that the United States has been making these treatments more accessible.

“The US, however, has moved in the opposite direction. An investigation by The BMJ finds that more and more young people are being offered medical and surgical intervention for gender transition, sometimes bypassing any psychological support,” the article reads. “Much of this clinical practice is supported by guidance from medical societies and associations, but closer inspection of that guidance finds that the strength of clinical recommendations is not in line with the strength of the evidence. The risk of overtreatment of gender dysphoria is real.”

This is big. Prestigious medical journal The BMJ admits that U.S. medical guidance for kids with gender dysphoria is not evidence-based.https://t.co/uX9OcNzTwo — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 13, 2023

England’s National Health Service (NHS) banned puberty blockers for minors outside of strict clinical trials, and plans to restrict other sex-change treatments, citing “scarce and inconclusive evidence to support clinical decision-making.”

America is the most permissive country in the world regarding child sex change treatments, including hormones, puberty blockers and surgeries, according to a recent study from Do No Harm.