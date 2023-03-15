Reporter Who Complained About DeSantis Press Release No Longer Has Job With Axios

The Axios reporter who responded to a press release from Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and complained about it is no longer working for outlet.

DeSantis’ team sent a press release Monday titled “Governor Ron DeSantis Hosts Roundtable Exposing the Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Scam in Higher Education.” Axios reporter Ben Montgomery responded to the release saying, “this is propaganda, not a press release,” according to screenshots posted by communications director for the Florida Department of Education, Alex Lanfranconi.

Vanity Fair’s Charlotte Klein reported Wednesday that Montgomery has been fired over the email.

Axios editor-in-chief Sara Kehaulani Goo said in a statement to the Daily Caller that “this reporter is no longer with Axios. Out of respect for our employees, we do not discuss conditions of departure.” (RELATED: Rep. Chip Roy Formally Endorses DeSantis For President Although He Has Not Announced)

DeSantis’ former press secretary Christina Pushaw weighed in, saying “perhaps he should have considered being a journalist, not an activist or propagandist.”

DeSantis pledged to defund DEI programs at public universities which he referred to as “ideological” and “political filters,” and prohibit universities from promoting activities that push DEI or critical race theory. During DeSantis‘ roundtable Monday, two Florida students alleged they were discriminated against in the DEI programs for being conservative.

DeSantis announced in January he would defund DEI programs at Florida universities and colleges, with data from December showing public universities spent roughly $15 million of taxpayer dollars to fund the initiatives.