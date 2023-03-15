Garrett Hedlund Joins The Next ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off, ‘Bass Reeves’

“Tulsa King” star Garrett Hedlund is officially joining the next “Yellowstone” spin-off series, Variety reported Tuesday.

Hedlund is heading over from Oklahoma to a recurring role in “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming spin-off prequel “Bass Reeves,” Variety reported Tuesday. Hedlund was also quick to share the news via his personal social media platforms.

Hedlund starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in Sheridan’s other series (of which there are many) “Tulsa King,” which was absolutely superb. He’s one of those actors who we’ve all seen in something. He’s finally getting the name recognition he deserves, and the roles he was born for (again, of which there are many).

REVIEW: ‘Tulsa King’ Is Going To Make Hollywood Hate Taylor Sheridan’s Talent Forever | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/i7qGbG0yXo — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) November 11, 2022

He recently completed production on “Desperation Road” opposite Mel Gibson and “The Marsh King’s Daughter,” co-starring Ben Mendelson and Daisy Ridley, Variety noted. (RELATED: ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’: Everything We Know So Far About Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off)

There’s no real news on the character Hedlund will play on the series, only that he’ll be a recurring cast member. He joins legends like Dennis Quaid and David Oyelowo in the much anticipated true story of the first ever black U.S. marshal.

Production is already underway for the series. While there’s no official release date just yet, let us all pray that it comes out in 2023. We might have to wait until 2024 for another season of “Yellowstone,” so we need as many Sheridan-Universe projects as possible in the meantime!