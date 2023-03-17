Eye Drops Recalled By US May Have Killed 1, Blinded Others

Health officials issued a series of alerts in February and March for consumers regarding recalls for eye drops that may have killed one person and blinded others.

Two brands of eye drops were recalled at the start of 2023 after they were linked to a string of infections and one death from drug-resistant bacteria, The New York Times reported. Another two brands were pulled following the initial recall, as the products posed an additional contamination risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration told consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears due to contamination with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Those infected with the bacteria have reported vision loss, with some individuals having to have their eyes removed surgically, according to the NYT. Another individual died as a result of the infection.

Eye drop users should be aware of the recent recall associated with a multistate outbreak of drug-resistant P. aeruginosa.

At least one woman sued EzriCare after doctors had to remove her eye following infection, the BBC reported.

“To the greatest extent possible, we have been contacting customers to advise them against continued use of the product,” EzriCare said in a statement. “We also immediately reached out to both CDC and FDA and indicated our willingness to cooperate with any requests they have of us.” The company also stated that testing has not definitively linked the outbreak to their products, the BBC noted. (RELATED: Scientists Revive ‘Zombie Virus’ That Infected Cells)

Separate recall notices were posted by the FDA on Friday for Pharmedica and Apotex. Both companies voluntarily issued the recalls, and have urged consumers to return products to their place of purchase and cease use immediately.